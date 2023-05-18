Thursday, 18 May 2023

Six people have died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in the last four and a half months, the head of Traffic Accidents Prevention Association (TKÖD) Association, Dr. Mehmet Zeki Avcı has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a Kibris Postasi TV television programme called “Sabah Post”, Dr. Avcı said that “Neither the driver, the state, nor the government cares about the problems in traffic“.

“Innocent people also lose their lives due to these accidents“, he added.

Avcı emphasised that drunk driving is a crime committed knowingly. “Anyone who gets into a car drunk, does this knowing that he could kill someone“.

Pointing to the need for harsher penalties for drunk driving, Avcı said, “The authorities who say nothing and do not offer suggestions for the prevention of these accidents are partners in fatal traffic accidents“.

Traffic Police Have Few Powers

Avcı said that the police force is weak in traffic, “There is no effort in the country to reduce traffic accidents“.

Claiming that insurance companies and relevant ministries cooperate, Avci said, “Insurance companies do not sue the state, and the state makes them pay all the premiums they want”.

Pointing out that the roads will not improve unless a lawsuit is filed, Avcı said, “These issues are not given priority“.

Kibris Postasi