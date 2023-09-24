Sunday, 24 September 2023

The number of suspects arrested in connection with prescription fraud has increased to 13, Yeniduzen reports.

Those newly arrested will appear in court on Monday.

A total of 7 more people were arrested, including two doctors, two pharmacists and three citizens who were found to have forged signatures on prescriptions issued in the name of other persons.

The number of suspects arrested within the scope of the investigation has increased to 13 people. The suspects will be brought before the Court tomorrow.

Yeniduzen