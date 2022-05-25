Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said that he hopes to open more border checkpoints. He added that existing checkpoints will be improved and that the long queues will be reduced, but also that people crossing to the north feel that they are entering the TRNC state.

He inspected various checkpoints in Nicosia and Famagusta on Monday and was told that the busiest checkpoint was Kermiya [Metehan], where 13,000 people cross each day. This is similar to the traffic volume at Ercan Airport.

Ustel cited the significant economic benefits provided by the checkpoint. Border crossing delays were due to factors such as staff shortages, high demand, and poor layouts, he said.

The prime minster said that the border checkpoint should feel like it the entrance to the TRNC state. This means that there should be more emblems and symbols such as flags on display.

Yeniduzen