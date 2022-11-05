Saturday 5 November 2022

There is a need to open new border crossing points in Nicosia, CTP representative for Nicosia, Sıla Usar İncirli said, Yeniduzen reports.

İncirli, accompanied by party Chairman Tufan Erhürman, gave a speech during her visits the Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KAMU-SEN), the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) and the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS). In her speech she shared her vision for Nicosia.

İncirli, who emphasised that as a municipality, they would press for the opening of Paphos, Famagusta and Haspolat (Mia Milia) border checkpoint when they took office, pointing out that Nicosia needed new crossing points.

She noted that the capital city had street lighting problems and that many streets in Nicosia were dark at night.

Pointing to the importance of North Nicosia municipality’s international recognition, Usar İncirli said, “Every door opens to the Nicosia Turkish Municipality. We can bring funds to this city from anywhere for the realisation of holistic projects”.

Yeniduzen