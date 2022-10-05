Wednesday, 5 October 2022

There is a shortage of pharmaceutical drugs in North Cyprus because the state budget for medicines has already run out, CTP member of the Assembly Filiz Besim said, Yeniduzen reports.

Addressing parliament yesterday on the issue of long-standing problems in health care, she acknowledged that there had been problems with drug supplies globally since the pandemic. Besim noted however, that tenders for drugs which should have been made in 2021, were either not made or there were no funds available.

She said that ultimately, patients could not access the medicines they needed and the Pharmacy Department had to make direct purchases at a cost of 30 percent more.

Besim called for further allocations of funds to purchase more pharmaceuticals as a matter of urgency.

Digitalise Pharma Stocks System

The CTP representative also pointed out that a computerised system for keeping track of pharmaceutical stocks had not been implemented for the last four years. Flu vaccines ordered last year are still in storage and are now out of date, she said.

Further, she said that the Pharmacists’ Union draft law had still not reached committee stage yet. In addition, Turkey removing the TRNC from foreign country status will facilitate drug tenders and there will be fewer price increases in the future.

Finally, Besim stated that there were 84 members of hospital staff who have been uninsured for the past six months. She called for this problem to be resolved as soon as possible.

Yeniduzen