Wednesday, 4 October 2023
A large number of rubbish bags filled with medicines were discovered near the water tank in the Akdağ area of Türkeli village, BRTK reports.
According to a statement issued by the Police Press Office, the boxes containing the medicines had had their identifying labels removed.
Employees of Gönyeli-Alayköy Municipality who found the rubbish bags handed them to the police.
According to Yeniduzen, one pharmacist was arrested in connection with the discovery.
An investigation into the incident continues.