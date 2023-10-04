Wednesday, 4 October 2023

A large number of rubbish bags filled with medicines were discovered near the water tank in the Akdağ area of ​​Türkeli village, BRTK reports.

According to a statement issued by the Police Press Office, the boxes containing the medicines had had their identifying labels removed.

Employees of Gönyeli-Alayköy Municipality who found the rubbish bags handed them to the police.

According to Yeniduzen, one pharmacist was arrested in connection with the discovery.

An investigation into the incident continues.

BRTK