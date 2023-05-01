Monday, 1 May 2023

The recently acquired Ro-Ro* ferry “Ada 74”, that arrived at Famagusta Port, currently serves certain routes and more Ro-Ro vessels will be purchased, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Erhan Arıklı, told Kibris Postasi.

Minister Arıklı said that the new ferry could transport 400 passengers, 15 lorries and 25 cars.

He said that the ferry was co-owned by the TRNC (49%) and Turkey Maritime Enterprises (51%).

Arıklı said that he wanted to revitalise the sea transportation sector which had remained dormant for a long while. It was his ambition to create competition in order to reduce ticket prices, he said.

The purchase of more ferries would enable services to run between Famagusta, Izmir and Alanya, the minister said.

Arıklı announced that the government intends to purchase a second and third ferry, and that a ceremony will be held in Turkey on 3 May and in the TRNC on 4 May.

Kibris Postasi

*RoRo. An abbreviation of the term Roll-on Roll-off, describing the method used to load and unload vehicles from vessels.