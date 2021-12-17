Following a joint initiative between Türk-Sen and SEK unions, 200 Turkish Cypriots have applied for work in south Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to a report by Politis newspaper, because of the long-standing cooperation between Türk Sen and SEK unions, a way has been found for Turkish Cypriots, who are suffering the economic impact of a much-devalued Turkish lira, to find a union job in the south.

Secretary General of SEK Andreas Matsas emphasised that Turkish Cypriots “must have an identity card or passport of the Republic of Cyprus” in order to be placed in a job, Matsas stated that his union has had an ongoing cooperation with Türk-Sen for many years and that they also have a common understanding on various socio-economic issues.

Alithia newspaper headlines read “Turkish Cypriots are in the queue for the Republic of Cyprus – 120 applications in the first 4.5 hours“, it claimed that there are doctors, engineers and many university graduates among the Turkish Cypriots who have applied for a job.

The newspaper also wrote that the President of the Greek Federation of Industry and Businessmen Mihalis Andoniu, said that most of the applicants in recent months were Turkish Cypriots who had been working in the tourism and construction sectors.

Kibris Postasi