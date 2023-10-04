Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Twenty-five businesses have announced that they will not reopen when the work on Kyrenia old harbour is completed, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement signed by the 25 traders points out that undertakings by the Ministry of Tourism to protect the traders have not been met.

Additionally, the completion date for renovations which began in December 2022, have been changed five times. The harbour is now slated to reopen on 20 October.

The signees point to eight conditions which were not met by the tourism ministry.

Each business will be given a loan from the Development Bank without question. Each business will be allocated a pergola so that it can continue to serve in the winter months. The walkway round the harbour will remain the same. A grant will be given in December 2022. A grant will be given in February 2023. The project will be completed on 30 May, if it is not completed, compensation will be paid. Social Insurance and Provident Fund payments will be made as long as the businesses remain closed. No business will suffer any loss in footprint size (square metres).

Yeniduzen