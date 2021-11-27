A mother, whose 11-year-old son has attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is continuing to protest outside the Ministry of Health building, because she is unable to obtain the medicine her son needs to manage his health problem, Yeniduzen reported.

Özlem Akbora said that although her son had to use drugs regularly, she could not obtain these drugs from the Ministry of Health, and that was why she was holding a sit-in in front of the Ministry of Health.

By way of response, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli issued a statement that the problem in the supply of drugs to the market would be resolved within 10-12 days.

Meanwhile, the president of the Patient Rights Association, Emete İmge has also supported the action from the beginning.

She said that “No one should tell us there is ‘no money for medicine’”.

She blamed the health ministry and the government in general for what she described as the chronic problem of the shortage of medicines.

“We have been experiencing these problems for 30 years and we are fighting in this struggle. Drug management is not done well in this country. Pharmaceuticals and the Pharmacy Department need to be well structured, better management is needed… Nobody should say to us ‘there is no money for medicine’. For tourism visitors coming from abroad, is there a resource for the complex but not for medicine? Our message is not only to the Ministry of Health, but to all governments”, she said.

