Sunday, 13 February, 2022.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Nicosia has died today, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the police report, motorcyclist Ali Diyapoğlu, 24 was taken to Nicosia State Hospital following a traffic accident that occured on the Near East Boulevard on Saturday at around lunchtime.

Despite all medical interventions he died in intensive care today.

Police are investigating the accident.

Kibris Postasi