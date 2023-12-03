Sunday, 3 December 2023

Two motorcyclists were injured, one fatally in a collision on the Kyrenia-Karpaz main road in the Yudi mountain region, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident occurred at around 11.20 am today when motorcyclist Mubarek Karaz (27) who was headed towards Yenierenkoy, collided with an oncoming motorcyclist while taking a right-hand bend without due care.

The oncoming motorbike was being driven by Jolley Wayne (55).

Both motorcycle drivers who were seriously injured in the accident, were taken to Famagusta State Hospital. However, despite all attempts to save him, Jolley Wayne died in hospital.

Meanwhile treatment for Mubarek Karatas, who was seriously injured, is ongoing.

The police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen