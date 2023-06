Thursday, 8 June 2023

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck on Turan Street in Lapta, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police report, at around 7.50 pm on Wednesday, 45-year-old motorcycle driver Nguyen Hong Nhi (K) was hit by a pickup truck driven by Menteş Soyluhan (20) who entered the junction at speed without giving way.

The motorcyclist, who was seriously injured, died in Nicosia State Hospital, despite all attempts to save her life.

Soyluhan was arrested.

Yeniduzen