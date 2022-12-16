Friday, 16 December 2022

A motorcyclist was injured when a motorist struck the back of his motorcycle at a road junction last night, Kibris Postasi reports.

The incident took place on Ziya Rızkı Street in Kyrenia when Burhan Kurtarankartal (60) crossed the intersection without giving priority to vehicles approaching from the right. His car hit the rear end of a motorcycle being driven by Khizer Mehmood (20).

Mr. Mehmood was taken to Dr Akçiçek Hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured arm.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Kibris Postasi