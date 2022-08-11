LGC News logo

Motorcyclist Injured in Road Traffic Accident

  • 8:53 am

North Cyprus News - Accident

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 

A motorcyclist was injured on the Nicosia – Güzelyurt main road at around 1am this morning, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, a 26-year-old man was driving under the influence of 116 mg of alcohol when he drove into the back of a motorcycle which was travelling in the same direction.

The motorcyclist, a man aged 31, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and following treatment, remains under observation in the Neurosurgery department.

The driver of the car has been arrested.

Kibris Postasi

