Thursday, 11 August, 2022

A motorcyclist was injured on the Nicosia – Güzelyurt main road at around 1am this morning, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, a 26-year-old man was driving under the influence of 116 mg of alcohol when he drove into the back of a motorcycle which was travelling in the same direction.

The motorcyclist, a man aged 31, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and following treatment, remains under observation in the Neurosurgery department.

The driver of the car has been arrested.

Kibris Postasi