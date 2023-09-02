Saturday, 2 September 2023

Police are investigating a traffic accident where a motorcyclist lost his life following a collision with a car, BRT reports.

The accident occurred on Friday evening at around 5.10 pm on the Kyrenia-Güzelyurt main road.

The motorcyclist Kikmet Korkaz (48) was injured when a car driven by Semra Yasli was speeding on the Karşıyaka-Güzelyalı road. When she arrived at the junction on Stadium Street, she collided with the motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia where despite all interventions, his life could not be saved.

The car driver was taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital and then referred to Nicosia State Hospital.

BRTK