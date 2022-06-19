Sunday, 19 June 2022

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on the Bafra – Çayırova main road, last night, BRT reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, at around 20:15 on the Bafra – Çayırova main road, in Mehmetçik, local resident İlhan Yokuşoğlu (25) who was heading towards Çayırova, lost control of his steering on a bend. His bike veered off the road and hit the wall of the Palmiye restaurant.

Mr Yokuşoğlu was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to Famagusta State Hospital, following which, he was transferred to the Near East Hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

BRTK