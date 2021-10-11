A 49-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle while heading towards Esentepe on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu main road, Kibris Postasi reported.

At around 3pm on Sunday, Can Yaman (49), lost control of his steering. His motorcycle veered off the road and struck the steel roadside barriers and a tree head-on.

Mr Yaman, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to the Near East Hospital and remains in intensive care.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Kibris Postasi