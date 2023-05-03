Wednesday, 3 May 2023

A motorist died in hospital following a traffic collision on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road at around 11pm on Tuesday.

According to the police report, Uğur Demirkol (35), who was heading south on the Kyrenia mountain road, lost control of his car at a right-hand bend and veered into the opposite lane.

His car collided with an oncoming car and Mr. Demirkol’s car went off the road.

He and the driver of the oncoming vehicle, Serhat Özen (37) and Mr Özen’s passengers were injured in the collision.

Uğur Demirkol was taken to the intensive care unit of Yakın Doğu Hospital, where, despite all efforts to save his life, he died.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle and his passengers were taken to Nicosia State Hospital. The passengers were discharged following treatment, however Mr Özen remains in hospital.

The police investigation into the accident continues.

Yeniduzen