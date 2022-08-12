LGC News logo

Motorist Dies in Careless Driving Incident

  • 11:02 am

North Cyprus News - Driver dies in accident in Bogazkoy

Friday, 12 August, 2022 

A motorist has died and his passenger seriously injured in a traffic accident in Boğazköy, Nicosia, in the early hours of this morning, BRT reported.

The driver, Ercan Bicer (27) who was driving northwards on Atatürk Caddesi, lost control of his steering while cornering and his car then struck a tree on the roadside. He died at the scene of the accident.

His passenger Mehmet Yapici (26) was seriously injured and was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Police are investigating the accident.

PGM/BRT

LGC News

