A motorist has died in a traffic accident this morning in the Bafra hotels region, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Police Press officer, the driver, named as Koray Çavdar (42), lost control of his vehicle on a bend in the road leading to the Kaya Artemis Hotel.

His car veered off the road and somersaulted three metres down a steep slope. Mr Çavdar died at the scene of the accident.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

