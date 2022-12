Sunday, 18 December 2022

The Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road which was closed to traffic yesterday because of a spill on the road, has been reopened, Kibris Postasi reports.

The Acapulco junction in Çatalköy and the Commando junction in Değirmenlik were also closed to traffic in both directions.

Municipality workers cleaned the slippery substance off the road and the mountain road is now open.

