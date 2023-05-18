Thursday, 18 May 2023

Leader of the main opposition party CTP Tufan Erhürman, has called for timely action to prevent the outbreak of fires during the warmer months, Yeniduzen reports.

Posting on social media, Erhürman acknowledged that the Chamber of Forest Engineers and KEMA (foundation for preventing land erosion, afforestation and conservation of natural assets), had already made suggestions on how to deal with fire prevention.

These include addressing with staff shortages, introducing bans, operations centres and firebreaks.

The recommendations of the Chamber of Forest Engineers and KEMA, quoted by Erhürman, are as follows: “The personnel staff of the Forestry Department should be rapidly reviewed and necessary legal arrangements should be made. Vacant positions should be filled immediately. The person who will carry out the fire prevention works in forest fires should be the most senior personnel of the Forestry Department at the fire scene”.

The recommendations include that all institutions and organisations participating in firefighting and prevention should work in coordination with the officials of the Forestry Department.

There was a call to ban all barbeque picnics and to close roads leading to forestry at risk of fire.

Prior to the fire season, operation centres should be established in the districts.

Forest firebreaks and roads should be kept clean and open to traffic before the fire season.

The Forestry Department should be given the opportunity to choose workers during the formation of the first responders.

Alevkaya Shooting Range

The shooting range just south of Alevkaya also poses a potential fire risk to local forests and should be moved elsewhere, the recommendation also noted.

Yeniduzen