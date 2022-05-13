Friday, 13 May 2022

Turkish Cypriot society is facing unprecedented destruction, CTP deputy Erkut Şahali has said, Yeniduzen reported. He made the following statement:

“ We are facing unprecedented destruction. Both economically and politically, the Turkish Cypriot people have been bluntly and deliberately plunged into chaos . The economic contraction, which started with the Covid-19 epidemic and has global effects, is still continuing by expanding its dimensions with the Ukraine – Russia war. However, the effects of these global factors have had far greater and overwhelming consequences for us than what has been experienced all over the world. While we are passing through the economic bottleneck that the whole world has been exposed to, we are also struggling with the effects of the fatal blows caused by our use of Turkish Lira.

“In the first days of the pandemic, there was no serious difference between the cadres on duty and those today. In those days and today, the government offices are mostly filled by those appointed by the UBP. The disruptions, incompetence, and even the scandals that need explanation and even trial, as in the case of the “private jet” incident, in the early days of the quarantine conditions, continue to be experienced increasingly both in terms of economy and politics.

“Those who are supposed to be concerned with solving all the problems that are going on, of course, do not have the concentration to raise their heads from the competition among themselves and see the problems of the citizens. Moreover, this competition is such a competition that, since “being Turkey’s man” is thought to be an advantage, those who claim to be the leader of UBP stand in line and say, “I am the man,” and do nothing to sway others”.

Şahali then goes on to lambast the government, accusing it to be in league with Turkey as regards the choice of president and political leaders.

For full text click here Yeniduzen