A prominent figure from the Democratic Party (DP) Celebi Ilık, who was arrested in connection with anomalies regarding bachelor and master’s diplomas, has offered to resign from his position as Cooperative Companies Registrar, Yeniduzen reports.

He is accused of obtaining Bachelor’s and Master’s diplomas by “inciting the General Secretary and Dean of the university to issue false documents” with the intention of fraud and defrauding, without taking classes and exams in order to obtain a Master’s degree.

Ilık has appeared in court and been released on bail.

A number of others have been sought and will be arrested with regard to the sale of bogus university degrees by the top executives of Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University in Güzelyurt.

“While dozens of people about whom there are suspicions continue to sit in their seats, I am submitting my resignation”, Ilık stated.

Ilık submitted his request for “dismissal” to Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoğlu.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the DP, Serhat Akpınar said that a decision was made within the party regarding Ilık’s dismissal, but Deputy Prime Minister Ataoğlu had not ‘yet’ implemented this decision at the ministry.

Yeniduzen