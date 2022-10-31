Monday, 31 October 2022

Kib-Tek subscribers will be able to use the multiple tariff system being reintroduced on Tuesday, 1 November, Kibris Postasi reports.

Off-peak hours for consumers who prefer to use the multi-tariff option will be between 10pm and 7am in the wintertime.

The most expensive consumer hours will be between 5pm and 10pm.

Electricity consumed between 7am and 7pm will be charged at the standard tariff.

Charges between 16 October – 15 May (Winter period) are as follows:

Standard tariff (7am-5pm) 3.3285 TL per kWh.

Peak times tariff (5pm-10pm) 4.6O46TL per kWh.

Off peak tariff (10pm-7am) 2.1941 TL per kWh.

Kibris Postasi