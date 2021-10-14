Representatives and employees of 28 local municipalities gathered in front of Nicosia Town Hall and marched to parliament to demand government support promised but not yet delivered, Kibris Postasi reported.

On October 8, four unions representing 28 municipalities; Municipal Workers’ Union (BES), (Dev-İş), Hür İş Federation (Hür-İş) and Famagusta Türk Genel İş Union (MTGİS) demanded the following:

1-Municipalities Amendment Law should be passed by the Parliament as soon as possible in accordance with the current era and conditions. The ‘Exam Bylaws’, which have been enacted since 2010 under the Municipal Personnel Law No. 65/2007, should be implemented as soon as possible.

2-Prime Minister The Covid Support Allowance, which was promised by Ersan Saner but not given to the municipalities, should be paid immediately and all debts, especially water, should be paid to the municipalities immediately.

3- The state contribution of municipalities should be reflected in the state contribution in 2022 at the rate of the cost of living that was and will be realised in 2020 and 2021.

In the joint statement, the unions claimed that despite the importance of services given by the municipal workers and municipalities during the epidemic, the government did not fulfill the promises made to the municipalities and did not make any increase in the state contribution shares, which caused their salaries and social benefits of the municipal workers to be impacted since when, the municipalities have been faced with insurmountable problems.

Meanwhile, Parliament is still unable to form a quorum and cannot assemble and the coalition government led by Prime Minister Ersan Saner, resigned yesterday.

