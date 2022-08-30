Tuesday, 30 August 2022

All assets in the bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts belonging to the murdered Kyrenia casino boss Halil Falyalı his wife Özge Taşker, have been seized and put under special investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara, Yeniduzen reports.

This forms part of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation into “money laundering the proceeds of illegal gambling.“

According to a report from Turkish media channel T24:

“While it was determined that 40 million dollars were transferred from the crypto money exchange to Falyalı’s accounts, the prosecution believes that despite Falyalı’s murder, the organisations executives and members continued to operate crypto assets and transferred millions of dollars to their accounts, that is, the organisation continued its activities uninterruptedly”.

On April 26, Ankara 8th Criminal Court of Peace declared that the suspects named in the file had “immovables, land, sea and air transportation vehicles, all kinds of accounts in banks, payment institutions and crypto asset service providers or other financial institutions, real or legal persons and decided to confiscate all their rights and receivables, valuable papers, partnership shares in the company of which they are partners, safe deposit boxes, and other property values“.

The investigation launched by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the allegations that the money obtained from illegal betting was laundered through the cryptocurrency exchange.

The court hearing for Falyalı’s murder has been postponed until September.

Yeniduzen, T24