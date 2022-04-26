Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Two bodyguards employed by the murdered Kyrenia casino boss Halil Falyalı, have been sentenced to four and three years imprisonment, Kibris Postasi reported.

Turkistan Gülce and Halil Işık, who were arrested within the scope of the murder of Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy on 8 February, were brought to court and sentenced to four years and three years respectively.

The two men were detained in custody prior to trial and sentencing on the grounds that they had both given false statements to the police and fired their weapons which they possessed unlawfully.

