Sunday, 31 July, 2022

Water samples have been taken from the Bafra Stream after a number of dead fish were discovered there, BRTK reported.

The Animal Husbandry Department stated that water samples were taken from the Bafra Stream by the staff from the department and sent to the State Chemistry Laboratory Directorate for microbiological examination.

It said that on first inspections made in the region with Mehmetçik Municipality teams, it was observed that the creek was shallow and stable, the water temperature was 38.5 degrees, and the amount of dissolved oxygen was quite low, especially in the shallows.

The likelihood of chemical pollution was very low, the statement said. However it was clear that any flooding, malfunction or disruption to treatment facilities upstream could affect the water quality.

Teams from the Mehmetçik Municipality have started work to collect the dead fish, the statement said adding that the cause of the fish deaths will be announced after the results of the analysis are received.

BRTK