Wednesday, 19 July 2023

An advertising campaign for booking for four hotels in Varosha has begun, Yeniduzen reports.

However, the legal status of the individual claiming to have purchased four large hotels in Varosha is recorded as ‘uncertain’. Meanwhile only three and a half percent of the land has been demilitarised and opened to pedestrians.

Nevertheless, a glossy-looking website varoshahotels.com sprung into being and is inviting booking for 2025 at a cost of $1,189 per night. There are also pages on social media promoting the hotels.

The website is accepting paid bookings for the Cleo Hotel, Golden Seaside, Aegean Court and Loizos Christofides for 2025.

The website gives no information about the owner of the “company”, and gives the location of company headquarters as John F. Kennedy Boulevard in the fenced-off part of Varosha.

Hotel Sales Transactions Incomplete

According to the information obtained from sources in the Immovable Property Commission, Yeniduzen states that the sales transaction of the above-named hotels are not yet officially complete.

Yeniduzen made a ‘test’ reservation for June 2025 at the Golden Seaside Hotel, one of the hotels stated to be open for reservation as of 2025, and found that the website accepted prepayments for hotel rooms that do not yet exist and have not been officially purchased.

Protocols For Opening a Hotel in North Cyprus

Regarding the topic of opening and operating a hotel in North Cyprus, the President of the Hoteliers Association, Dimağ Çağıner, said that an application must first be made to the Ministry of Tourism, then approval must be obtained from the Hotels Council and a business certificate must be obtained from the Hoteliers Association, and that none of these procedures have been carried out regarding the hotels in question.

Çağıner also stated that he had informed the relevant authorities on this issue.

Yeniduzen has approached the Ministry of Tourism, asking for information about the hotels, however, the newspaper has received no response as yet.

Yeniduzen