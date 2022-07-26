Tuesday, 26 July, 2022

Around 1,500 bales of straw were burnt on farmland in the village of Dilekkaya (Aya) village on Sunday morning, Yeniduzen reported.

While work to cool the area continued, police teams are investigating the cause of the fire.

A security camera recorded two black objects falling from the sky followed by a plume of black smoke. A search is now on to try and find the two objects.

The fire has cost the landowners over one million Turkish Lira in damages. However, they say that they cannot claim on their insurance because the fire was not considered to be a natural disaster by the Agricultural Insurance Fund.

The President of the Livestock Breeders’ Association Mustafa Naimoğlulları said he had seen the camera footage. “This footage needs to be investigated. Both the police and the GKK [Security Forces Command] should investigate and deal with this. The state must urgently compensate for this loss. As a union, we are dealing with the compensation for our producer and we are taking the necessary initiatives”, he said.

Yeniduzen