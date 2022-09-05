Monday, 5 September 2022

The names of the candidates who won the most votes in the CTP Assembly elections held on Sunday have been announced, Yeniduzen report.

Deputy chairman of the party, Ürün Solyalı received the highest number of votes.

The top 10 names with the most votes were: Ürün Solyalı, Sıla Usar İncirli, Devrim Barçın, Fikri Toros, Hamit Caner, Feriha Tel, Muhittin Özsağlam, Teberrüken Uluçay, İzm Nizam and Armağan Candan.

Yeniduzen also published the other names of CTP candidates elected to the Assembly.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reports that Tufan Erhürman, who was the only person to apply for the chairmanship of the CTP, was unanimously re-elected.

Yeniduzen