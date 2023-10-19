Thursday, 19 October

The Council of Ministers has declared three days of national mourning in North Cyprus from today, Thursday, October 19 until sunset on October 21, 2023, due to the loss of many lives and injuries resulting from the attacks on civilians in the city of Gaza, Palestine on October 17, 2023, Kibris Postasi reports.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette.

National mourning is a day when mourning and commemorative actions are carried out by a large part of a country’s population.

These days are declared by governments on the occasion of the death, funeral, or the anniversary of an important person or persons from that country or elsewhere. In addition, national mourning can also be declared after a natural disaster, catastrophe, accident, war, or terrorist attack in a country.

Lowering flags to half-mast and observing a moment of silence are common traditions.

Kibris Postasi