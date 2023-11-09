Thursday, 9 November 2023

An accident which was only narrowly avoided due a fault with traffic signals has occurred on the Kyrenia ring road, this time near the Zeytinlik junction, Yeniduzen reports.

A driver stated that this morning, the traffic lights on the south side of the Zeytinlik junction changed from red, then amber to green within seconds.

The driver who reported the malfunction to the police said that suddenly the traffic started flowing and that he only narrowly avoided an accident.

On Monday, 23 October, a driver died in a collision caused by faulty traffic lights at the Ezic junction of the ring road.

Mehmet Gürtunç (79) died after crossing the junction while the traffic lights were not properly synchronised.

Family members shared footage taken at the junction the next day, saying that there was a signalisation error in the traffic lights.

Yeniduzen