Thursday, 2 February 2023

Government negotiations to renew its contract with Turkish energy company Aksa are ongoing, Hasan Taçoy, Minister of Labor and Social Security said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Taçoy, a former energy minister, said that the government favoured renewing its contract with Aksa but it was conditional that the Turkish company supplies a further 100 megawatts of electricity at the least and can show that it can link to the interconnector to be installed between the Turkish mainland and North Cyprus.

Aksa’s energy contract with North Cyprus expires in one year’s time and its existing supply of 150 megawatts is insufficient, Taçoy said.

Kibris Postasi