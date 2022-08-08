Monday, 8 August, 2022

The Near East University (NEU) has developed a diagnostic kit which can detect monkeypox within one hour of testing, Yeniduzen reported.

The World Health Organisation has declared Monkeypox to be a “global emergency”.

However, it is unlikely that the disease will spread to pandemic proportions. A major study shows that the group mostly likely to be infected is men who have sexual relations with other men [NBC report]. However, precautions are necessary.

NEU gained a great deal of experience during the Covid-19 pandemic studying PCR diagnostics for Covid-19 and its variants. Consequently, the university has gained much ground in its research into testing for monkeypox.

Near East University is preparing to apply to the TRNC Ministry of Health for the necessary permits for the use and production of the kit, in the event of cases of monkeypox being detected in North Cyprus, Currently, the south has only detected three cases, all males.

Yeniduzen, NBC