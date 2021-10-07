New rules came into force from 1 October 2021 for British nationals living in North Cyprus wishing to cross the Green Line to the south, T-Vine reported.

British nationals living in North Cyprus may cross the Green Line to the south as often as they wish within a 90 day period. Following which, a time period of a further 90 days must elapse until they are permitted to cross again.

There are exemptions for students from the TRNC studying in the south, TRNC patients receiving health care in the south and TRNC residents working in the south. All those exempt will have to show evidence of being a student or employed in the south or having medical treatment.

Those having medical treatment in the south are required to get permission from the ROC Ministry of the Interior before crossing.

UK nationals who live in South Cyprus and have residency can continue to cross as often as they wish without any time restrictions, as can European Union passport holders.

For all other British passport holders, the countdown begins on their very first crossing of the border, which includes those arriving at a South Cyprus airport and crossing straight over into the TRNC.

