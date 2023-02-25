Saturday, 25 February 2023

A new domestic airline will be launched on March 10 and make its maiden flight on April 16, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı announced, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on a BRT television broadcast on Friday, Arıklı noted that there were several airline companies wishing to operate flights to Ercan Airport.

The minister said that inspections of potential flight operators were continuing and that they could start operating in the near future. This will bring down the cost of airfares, he said.

Kibris Postasi