Wednesday, 12 July 2023

President of the Air Traffic Controllers Union (ATCU), Cem Kapısız, spoke of his concerns about the new terminal at Ercan Airport, scheduled to open on July 20, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kapısız told Kibris Postasi the following: “Air traffic controllers tour the runway and apron. This is not training; it’s a promotional exercise”. He noted that personnel had not received any training. Kapısız expressed the concerns of personnel and pointed out that aviation rules are well-established, stating that personnel will adapt to the new runway and apron. Kapısız also emphasised that there was a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Approval of New Terminal Not Given

Regarding the current condition of the new Ercan Airport, Kapısız stated that the airport must comply with aviation regulations. He mentioned that electrical systems, lighting, and mobile meteorological devices should meet aviation standards and highlighted that the relevant commission had not granted approval.

Kapısız explained that the Council of Ministers assigned the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Erhan Arıklı, as a result of the ongoing process and stressed the fact that the commission had been bypassed.

The new Ercan Airport has not been opened so far because it does not comply with aviation standards Kapısız said. “The commission that stated it is not compliant was bypassed, and the Council of Ministers delegated the authority to Arıklı. Arıklı said, ‘It is compliant‘”.

Minister Arıklı lacks the capacity to grant approval for the new Ercan Airport, said Kapısız.

Kibris Postasi