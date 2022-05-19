Thursday, 19 May 2022

The coalition government led by Ünal Üstel (UBP) received a vote of confidence in parliament yesterday by 29 votes in favour and 20 votes against, Kibris Postasi reported.

The coalition government consisting of the majority party – National Unity Party (UBP), the Democrat Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP) received a vote of confidence in an open vote. The CTP and DP deputies voted against and left the assembly as soon as voting was completed. Ayşegül Baybars (CTP) did not attend the voting.

Some opposition MPs wearing black tee shirts with the logo ‘Hayır’ [No] when voting used expressions such as “Rejection of the puppet government”, “Rejection to the usurpation of will”, “Rejection of the government established by intervention” and “Rejection from the Far East”.

The result of the vote was announced by the Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre and he wished the new government good luck.

Later on, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel took the podium and gave a speech of thanks and said that he hoped that the government would be beneficial to the country.

Stating that the country is going through difficult times, Üstel emphasised that these days can only be overcome with solidarity.

