Tuesday, 22 August 2023

There were 98 new cases of the coronavirus detected in the last two weeks in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Deren Oygar, told TAK news agency that two children and two adults had been treated as inpatients and three others had been discharged.

It was noted however, that the Eris variant of Covid-19 has not been detected in North Cyprus.

Oygar said that there are actually two variants currently in circulation, one is “BA.2.86” and the other is “EG.5”, that is, the Eris variant. Derin Oygar noted that these are all sub-variants of Omicron, which emerged in June last year.

South Cyprus

According to a report by Greek Cypriot daily Haravgi, it was stated that an average of 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus variant had been detected each week in the south.

Four more cases of the Eris variant had been discovered which constituted 5 percent of the total number of cases diagnosed.

Yeniduzen