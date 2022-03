Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

The new single tariff for electricity consumption came into effect and the new tariff was announced last night by the Minister of Finance Sunat Atun at the Assembly, Yeniduzen reported.

The new tariff based on the amount consumed is as follows: 98 kurus for consumption between 0-250 kWh, 2.70TL for 251-500 kWh, 2.95TL for 501-75- kWh, 3.25TL for 751-1000 kWh and 4TL for usage over 1001 kWh.

Yeniduzen