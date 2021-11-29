Decisions regarding entry into North Cyprus in view of the newly emergent Covid variant ‘Omicron’, have come into force today, Yeniduzen reported. Rules have also been altered given the rise in the coronavirus infections across the island.

Entries to the TRNC from six countries in the African continent, where the Covid-19 mutation “Omicron” was first discovered, have been halted as of today.

The current country colour codes and entry criteria also come into effect today. According to the risk of the countries they come from, unvaccinated people will now be required to stay in quarantine.

A PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before arrival will be required from all passengers arriving in the TRNC. This condition will apply to those arriving from green coded countries.

All travellers arriving from countries with the dark red code, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, will remain in quarantine for 10 days.

Unvaccinated people from red and orange coded countries will also be quarantined. The quarantine period will vary between 5 and 7 days.

People who have been vaccinated or have had the disease from countries with red code will be tested for Covid-19 72 hours after the date of entry into the country.

The digital travel document application also starts today. Persons aged 6 and over who enter the TRNC must fill in the document in question within the last 72 hours before the trip.

