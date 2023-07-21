Friday, 21 July 2023

Erhan Arıklı, Minister of Public Works and Transport, issued a written statement after the opening ceremony of Ercan Airport’s new terminal building and runway which took place on Thursday and was attended by Turkish President Erdogan.

In his statement, Arıklı noted that the new terminal building and runway at Ercan Airport is the biggest investment ever made in the field of transportation, not only in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, but on the whole island. He said that Ercan Airport is proud of the apron area that can produce its own energy, there are nine airbridges and a total of 19 aircraft can park at the same time, the world’s largest passenger plane A380 can land, and the runway equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Minister Arıklı stated the following in his statement:

“This investment is an enviable masterpiece to be envied. As you know, direct flight restrictions have been imposed on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus unfairly and inhumanly for years. Thanks to this investment , TRNC has gained a respectable place in civil aviation.

“I am sure that not only our citizens and tourists from abroad, but also our neighbours Greek Cypriots will enjoy travelling from the new airport. Our ultimate goal is to open Ercan Airport, which is the only airport that Turkish Cypriots open to the world, to international flights”.

Arıklı stated that the impact of this investment will be great both regionally and internationally, aside from the contribution it will make to the country’s promotion and economy, and emphasised that he thinks it will make a positive contribution to the start of direct flights.

The first commercial flight from the new airport was made by Pegasus Airlines bound for Adana, and took off at 8.30am this morning.

BRTK