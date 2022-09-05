Monday, 5 September 2022

The new terminal building* at Ercan Airport will be operational by mid-November, BRT reports.

The Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu held a series of official meetings in North Cyprus and inspected the new terminal at Ercan airport, accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı on Friday.

Speaking to the press after the inspection tour, the Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı said that the final remaining issues at the airport had been resolved and that test flights could begin soon.

He said an agreement had been reached to put the new terminal building into operation in November.

*The opening of the new terminal, originally slated for the end of 2018, has been beset by various delays including the effects of the pandemic [Ed.]

BRTK