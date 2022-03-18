A new ferry service between Hatay in Turkey and Famagusta will begin at the end of May.

The Hatay Sea Bus (HADO) will make its first voyage to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. As of the end of May, regular voyages start from Hatay to Famagusta Port

The trip will take five hours.

In the future, it is planned that passengers will be able to travel to Israel, Libya and Lebanon.

With the opening of Maraş (Varosha) to tourism it is hoped that there will be more tourists coming to Famagusta in the near future.

