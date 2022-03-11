Friday, 11 March, 2022.
Fuel prices have been adjusted again and the new prices have been published in the Official Gazette, Kibris Postasi reported.
The prices per litre are as follows: Unleaded 95 Octane – 18.75 TL, Unleaded 98 Octane – 19.00 TL, Euro Diesel – 21.07 TL, Paraffin – 19.46 TL.
The new prices came into effect today.
Kibris Postasi goes on to say that some petrol stations anticipating a further hike in fuel prices, had closed early last night having rationed sales throughout the day. Early this morning, they opened to queues of motorists needing to buy fuel.