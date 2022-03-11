LGC News logo

New Fuel Prices Come Into Effect Today

  • 10:18 am

Friday, 11 March, 2022.

North Cyprus News - Petrol pumpFuel prices have been adjusted again and the new prices have been published in the Official Gazette, Kibris Postasi reported.

The prices per litre are as follows: Unleaded 95 Octane – 18.75 TL, Unleaded 98 Octane – 19.00 TL, Euro Diesel – 21.07 TL, Paraffin – 19.46 TL.

 

The new prices came into effect today.

Kibris Postasi goes on to say that some petrol stations anticipating a further hike in fuel prices, had closed early last night having rationed sales throughout the day. Early this morning, they opened to queues of motorists needing to buy fuel.

Kibris Postasi

