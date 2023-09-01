Friday, 1 September 2023

An agreement has been reached to extend the road from the mixed community village of Pile (Pyla) located in the UN buffer zone to Yiğitler, Kibris Postasi reports.

Citing Greek Cypriot daily Politis, it was reported that following an initiative by the UN Secretary-General’s Representative in Cypru Colin Stewart, “In the coming days, with the participation of local governments, maps will be put on the table to determine the regions, and official statements will be made regarding the development zones”.

The newspaper wrote that an agreement had been reached to build the road from Yiğitler to Pile, to open the area from the Pile plateau to Beyarmudu for housing construction, to determine the agricultural and livestock breeding area, and for the UN Peacekeeping Force to be fully responsible for the security and control of the region.

It was reported that agreements on both sides had been reached and it was just a matter of fine-tuning the arrangements.

On 18 August, a clash between UN personnel and Turkish Cypriot police and military when the UN tried to halt the roadworks.

