Friday, 14 October 2022

A new programme is being launched with the view of enabling more Turkish Cypriots to enter the south Cyprus labour market, Kibris Postasi reports.

South Cyprus Minister of Labour and Social Security Kyriakos Kousios, said in a statement that the Ministry of Labour would form a technical committee with the participation of all social stakeholders.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’, following consultations with the Human Resources Development Agency (ANAD), instructions have been given to provide Greek language lessons and training programmes for which Turkish Cypriots can apply.

Minister Kousios said that around 2,600 Turkish Cypriots are already working in South Cyprus, mainly in the construction and hospitality sectors.

Kousios stated that the biggest handicap in employing Turkish Cypriots is the language problem and that ANAD will soon offer Greek language courses for Turkish Cypriots in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

He noted that the technical committee will include representatives from ANAD, trade unions, employers’ organisations, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These new measures are considered a political measure of minor importance within the framework of confidence building, Kousios said.

‘Phileleftheros’ claims that the south’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers these measures to be an effort to stop the Turkish Cypriot community being solely reliant on Turkey.

Kibris Postasi